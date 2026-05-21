BTB Radio: Breaking Down Louisiana Tech's C-USA Tournament Loss to Sam Houston

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Wednesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown break down Louisiana Tech’s Conference USA Tournament defeat at the hands of Sam Houston — and dive into the growing challenges facing college baseball programs on the recruiting trail in 2026.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 37

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