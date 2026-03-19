BTB Radio: Bulldogs 2026 Schedule Breakdown, Championship Heartbreak & Diamond Dogs Surge

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Wednesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC breaks down the Bulldogs’ 2026 football schedule, recaps the Lady Techsters’ and Dunkin’ Dogs’ Conference USA Tournament Championship losses, and highlights the Diamond Dogs’ recent surge—winning six of their last seven games. The show also features a replay of an interview with Sean Fox and Tech AD Ryan Ivey from The Sports Company.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 28

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.