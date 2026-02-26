BTB Radio: Diamond Dogs’ Hot Start, Ranked Test Ahead With Southern Miss Discussed with Heath Hinton

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Wednesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown discussed the Diamond Dogs’ strong start to the 2026 season before welcoming Heath Hinton of BigGoldNation to break down No. 12 Southern Miss and preview the weekend series.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 26

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.