BTB Radio: Diamond Dogs Start Fast, Hawsey Weighs In

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Tuesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown break down the Diamond Dogs’ season-opening sweep of Houston Christian and welcome first baseman Trey Hawsey to the studio for an inside look at the team’s hot start.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 25

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.