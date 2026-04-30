BTB Radio: Diamond Dogs Sweep, C-USA Shakeup & JP Sponseller Joins the Show

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Wednesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown recapped the Diamond Dogs’ sweep of Missouri State, broke down the latest Conference USA baseball standings, and sat down with JP Sponseller of the Head First Podcast for an in-depth conversation on college baseball.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 34

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