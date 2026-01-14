BTB Radio: Hoops Talk with Miller, Game Previews, and a Softball Season Sneak Peek with Josh Taylor

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Tuesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC dove into college hoops with Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org, broke down upcoming matchups for the Dunkin’ Dogs and Lady Techsters, and previewed the 2026 softball season with head coach Josh Taylor.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 20

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.