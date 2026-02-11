BTB Radio: Inside Tech Football, Red-Hot Lady Techsters, and Diamond Dogs Outlook

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Tuesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC breaks down Sonny Cumbie’s new contract, discusses Tony Franklin’s departure ahead of the 2026 season, highlights the Lady Techsters’ 10-game winning streak, previews college baseball with JP Sponseller of The Head First Podcast, and looks ahead to the Diamond Dogs’ 2026 season with hitting coach Jake Wells.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 24

