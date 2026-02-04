BTB Radio: Lady Techsters, Diamond Dogs with Cooper Fouts, and D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Tuesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown snapped down the Lady Techsters’ eight-game winning streak, previewed baseball season with Diamond Dogs pitching coach Cooper Fouts, and caught up with D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers to talk the 2026 college baseball landscape at the national level.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 23

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.