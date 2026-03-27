BTB Radio: Portal Losses, Spring Buzz & a Jacksonville State Preview

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Thursday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC breaks down the Dunkin’ Dogs’ transfer portal losses, examines the growing importance of entertainment in today’s college athletics landscape, shares spring practice updates and insights, and previews the Diamond Dogs’ weekend matchup against Jacksonville State.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 29

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