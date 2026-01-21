BTB Radio: Schassburger on Dunkin' Dogs & Diamond Dogs, Livingston breaks down Lady Techsters

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Tuesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC broke down Indiana’s championship run, checked in with Voice of the Bulldogs Kyle Schassburger to talk Dunkin’ Dogs hoops and Diamond Dogs baseball, and closed the show with Lady Techsters assistant coach Caleb Livingston.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 21

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.