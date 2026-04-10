BTB Radio: Sun Belt Move with David Schultz, Big Weekend Series with Middle Tennessee

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Thursday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC sits down with David Schultz of the Locked On Sun Belt podcast to discuss Louisiana Tech’s move to the Sun Belt, preview a pivotal weekend series on the diamond against Middle Tennessee, and break down the opportunity ahead for the Bulldogs to climb the conference standings.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 31

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $11.99 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.