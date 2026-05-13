BTB Radio: Tech’s Big Weekend at Liberty Boosts Regional Hopes

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Tuesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC recapped Tech’s statement series win at Liberty, broke down the Bulldogs’ at-large regional chances, and previewed the football team’s 2026 win total odds.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 36

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