BTB Radio: Tech’s Sun Belt Move, Staff Salaries, and Diamond Dogs Surge

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Thursday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown broke down Louisiana Tech’s move to the Sun Belt, took a closer look at assistant coach salaries for the 2026 football season, and highlighted the Diamond Dogs’ recent surge on the diamond.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 32

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