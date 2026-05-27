BTB Radio: Wrapping Up the 2026 Season for the Diamond Dogs, Sun Belt Preview

BleedTechBlue Radio made its return to the airwaves Tuesday night on SportsTalk 97.7 FM, bringing Bulldog fans the latest insights and expert analysis!

BC and Nick Brown recap the Diamond Dogs’ 2026 season, look ahead to the Bulldogs’ Sun Belt debut in July, and break down the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Catch the full episode below:

BleedTechBlue Radio | Season 18 Episode 38

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