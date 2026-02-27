Bulldog Classic Preview: Tech Looks to Build on 12–3 Start
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs softball are off to a red-hot start in 2026, opening the season at 12–3 overall and carrying plenty of momentum into this weekend’s Bulldog Classic in Ruston.
With confidence building on both sides of the ball, Tech now looks to defend its home field and keep the win column growing.
Bulldog Classic Schedule (All Games on ESPN+)
Friday
- vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks softball – 3:30 PM
- vs. Central Arkansas Bears softball – 6:00 PM
Saturday
- vs. Northern Iowa Panthers softball – 7:00 PM
Sunday
- vs. Central Arkansas – 12:00 PM
A Balanced Bulldog Attack
Head coach Josh Taylor has his squad firing on all cylinders through 15 games.
At the plate, Louisiana Tech is hitting a blistering .318 as a team while averaging 5.5 runs per game. The lineup has been powered by:
- Reese Torres – 1.263 OPS
- Bradi Gallaway – 1.030 OPS
Torres, Gallaway, and Reagan Marchant pace the team with three home runs each, giving Tech both power and consistency throughout the order.
Inside the circle, the Bulldogs have been just as dominant. The pitching staff owns a 2.33 ERA, limiting opponents to just 89 hits across 101 innings.
Leading the way is staff ace Allie Floyd, who sits at 4–1 with a 1.71 ERA. Floyd earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors after surrendering just two runs in 20 innings last week — a commanding stretch that helped anchor Tech’s strong start.
Scouting the Field
Stephen F. Austin (12–6)
The Ladyjacks arrive with a dangerous lineup and solid pitching depth.
Key Bats
- Vance Ellis – .435, 12 RBI
- Jamie Varga – .358, 13 RBI
- Kara Pride – .310, 2 HR, 10 RBI
- Ella Hill – .300, 4 HR, 11 RBI
Key Arms
- Crimson Bryant – 4–2, 2.26 ERA
- Amelia Hatthorn – 3–1, 1.44 ERA
Central Arkansas (9–7)
A balanced group that can generate offense in multiple ways.
Key Bats
- Trinity Brandon – .365, 2 HR, 11 RBI
- Addie Graham – .347, 9 RBI
- LJ Smith – .311, 1 HR, 10 RBI
- Emma Robertson – .279, 3 HR, 13 RBI
Key Arms
- Bailie Runner – 5–2, 2.65 ERA
- Jaleigh White – 3–1, 3.60 ERA
Northern Iowa (6–7)
The Panthers bring one of the most explosive power profiles in the tournament.
Key Bats
- Skylar Benesh – .442, 5 HR
- Skyora Smith – .425, 1 HR
- Kate Lappe – .421, 6 HR, 16 RBI
- Brynn Acton – .321, 2 HR, 12 RBI
Key Arm
- Anna Wischnowski – 2–4, 4.94 ERA
With elite production at the plate and lockdown pitching in the circle, Louisiana Tech enters the Bulldog Classic looking to build on its success at home. If the Bulldogs continue their balanced dominance, this weekend could be another stepping stone in what’s shaping up to be a special 2026 campaign.
Join BleedTechBlue
Sign up for BleedTechBlue today — just $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.
Take advantage of this great deal TODAY and stay locked in on everything Louisiana Tech.