Bulldog Classic Preview: Tech Looks to Build on 12–3 Start

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs softball are off to a red-hot start in 2026, opening the season at 12–3 overall and carrying plenty of momentum into this weekend’s Bulldog Classic in Ruston.

With confidence building on both sides of the ball, Tech now looks to defend its home field and keep the win column growing.

Bulldog Classic Schedule (All Games on ESPN+)

Friday

vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks softball – 3:30 PM

vs. Central Arkansas Bears softball – 6:00 PM

Saturday

vs. Northern Iowa Panthers softball – 7:00 PM

Sunday

vs. Central Arkansas – 12:00 PM

A Balanced Bulldog Attack

Head coach Josh Taylor has his squad firing on all cylinders through 15 games.

At the plate, Louisiana Tech is hitting a blistering .318 as a team while averaging 5.5 runs per game. The lineup has been powered by:

Reese Torres – 1.263 OPS

– 1.263 OPS Bradi Gallaway – 1.030 OPS

Torres, Gallaway, and Reagan Marchant pace the team with three home runs each, giving Tech both power and consistency throughout the order.

Inside the circle, the Bulldogs have been just as dominant. The pitching staff owns a 2.33 ERA, limiting opponents to just 89 hits across 101 innings.

Leading the way is staff ace Allie Floyd, who sits at 4–1 with a 1.71 ERA. Floyd earned Conference USA Pitcher of the Week honors after surrendering just two runs in 20 innings last week — a commanding stretch that helped anchor Tech’s strong start.

Scouting the Field

Stephen F. Austin (12–6)

The Ladyjacks arrive with a dangerous lineup and solid pitching depth.

Key Bats

Vance Ellis – .435, 12 RBI

Jamie Varga – .358, 13 RBI

Kara Pride – .310, 2 HR, 10 RBI

Ella Hill – .300, 4 HR, 11 RBI

Key Arms

Crimson Bryant – 4–2, 2.26 ERA

Amelia Hatthorn – 3–1, 1.44 ERA

Central Arkansas (9–7)

A balanced group that can generate offense in multiple ways.

Key Bats

Trinity Brandon – .365, 2 HR, 11 RBI

Addie Graham – .347, 9 RBI

LJ Smith – .311, 1 HR, 10 RBI

Emma Robertson – .279, 3 HR, 13 RBI

Key Arms

Bailie Runner – 5–2, 2.65 ERA

Jaleigh White – 3–1, 3.60 ERA

Northern Iowa (6–7)

The Panthers bring one of the most explosive power profiles in the tournament.

Key Bats

Skylar Benesh – .442, 5 HR

Skyora Smith – .425, 1 HR

Kate Lappe – .421, 6 HR, 16 RBI

Brynn Acton – .321, 2 HR, 12 RBI

Key Arm

Anna Wischnowski – 2–4, 4.94 ERA

With elite production at the plate and lockdown pitching in the circle, Louisiana Tech enters the Bulldog Classic looking to build on its success at home. If the Bulldogs continue their balanced dominance, this weekend could be another stepping stone in what’s shaping up to be a special 2026 campaign.

