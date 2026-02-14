Bulldog Valentines: The Athletes Who Stole Our Hearts

It’s Valentine’s Day. Love Day.

And we’ve got an irrational amount of love for Louisiana Tech Athletics.

So it got me thinking — who are the Tech athletes, past or present, that you loved irrationally during their time in Ruston?

The ones who either sparked your love for the Bulldogs… or took it to another level.

Here are three who did exactly that for me — one from football, one from basketball, and one from baseball.

Edwards grew up 2.5 miles from my house. That’s part of it.

But the bigger part? I was six and seven years old watching him put on an absolute show in a Louisiana Tech uniform. Those are some of my earliest memories of Tech Athletics.

Gary Crowton dialing it up.

Tim Rattay slinging it.

Rattay to Edwards. Over and over again.

In just three seasons in Ruston, Edwards racked up 6,031 total yards and 57 touchdowns. Video game numbers. Unreal production. Pure electricity.

He didn’t just make plays — he helped create my foundation as a Tech fan.

Basketball: Alex Hamilton

Mr. And-1 himself.

I loved watching Alex Hamilton play for the Dunkin’ Dogs. The Chipley, Florida native wasn’t the most freakishly athletic guy on the floor — he was just smooth. Controlled. Crafty. Complete.

Three-time All-CUSA selection.

CUSA All-Defensive Team (2015–16).

CUSA Player of the Year (2015–16).

AP Honorable Mention All-American.

And the career numbers? They back it all up.

3rd all-time in scoring (1,986 points)

5th in assists (501)

2nd in steals (215)

He’s one of only five players in program history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, and 100 steals. He also attempted more free throws than anyone in Tech history and played in the second-most games ever.

He could score it, defend it, create it — and most importantly, he played with an edge that made you believe.

Baseball: Taylor Young

If you look at where Louisiana Tech baseball is today, Taylor Young is one of the main reasons why.

From 2018 to 2022, he was the tone-setter. The leader. The heartbeat.

Multiple-time All-CUSA selection.

CUSA Defensive Player of the Year.

Two-time All-American.

But beyond the accolades, he was the standard.

The West Monroe native ranks first in program history in games played, hits, runs scored, and hit-by-pitches. He was tough. Relentless. Durable.

Lane Burroughs talks about being a “Bulldog Man.”

Taylor Young is the definition of it.

