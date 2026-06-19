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Bulldogs Add Defensive Line Prospect Quade Williams to 2027 Class

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Ben Carlisle@BCarlisle37
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Quade Williams

Louisiana Tech has landed a commitment from 2027 defensive lineman Quade Williams.

Standing 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds, Williams plays at Richland High School in the Fort Worth, Texas area and becomes Louisiana Tech’s fourth commitment in the Class of 2027.

On his decision to choose the Bulldogs, Williams told BleedTechBlue.com, “The coaches and the environment was just different. You can’t find nothing like it.”

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