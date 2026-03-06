Bulldogs Begin Conference USA Action This Weekend at New Mexico State

The Louisiana Tech softball team opens Conference USA play this weekend with a three-game road series against New Mexico State.

Game Times

Friday – 7:00 PM

Saturday – 5:00 PM

Sunday – 12:00 PM

All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech Preview

The Bulldogs enter the weekend with a 13-7 overall record but have dropped four of their last five contests. Most recently, No. 14 Texas A&M defeated Tech 9-1 Wednesday night in College Station.

Head coach Josh Taylor’s squad was picked to finish second in the Conference USA preseason poll.

Sophomore Elena Heng continues to lead the Bulldogs offensively. Heng is hitting .426 this season and has struck out just once in 73 plate appearances. She also leads the team with eight stolen bases.

In the circle, senior Allie Floyd has logged a team-high 59 innings entering conference play. Floyd is 5-3 on the season with a 2.25 ERA.

New Mexico State Preview

The Aggies enter Conference USA play with a 9-13 overall record and were selected to finish eighth in the league’s preseason poll.

Key Position Players

Faith Aragon – .476 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI

Lauren Garcia – .423 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI

Devin Elam – .371 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI

Kendal Lunar – .364 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI

Key Pitchers

Faith Aragon – 6-4, 3.56 ERA

Jaileen Mancha – 1-5, 9.96 ERA

