Bulldogs Begin Final Regular-Season Road Swing Thursday at Liberty

Louisiana Tech will embark on its final road trip of the 2025–26 regular season this week, beginning with a Thursday night matchup at Liberty in the first leg of the trip.

Game Details

Date: March 5, 2026

March 5, 2026 Tipoff Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, VA

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, VA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 16-13 (9-9)

16-13 (9-9) Liberty: 24-5 (16-2)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (73-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(73-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Ritchie McKay: (296-139 in his 13th season at Liberty)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech dropped its home finale on Saturday afternoon, falling 84–76 to FIU.

Jaylen Fenner delivered a standout performance, pouring in a career-high 25 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting in 37 minutes. The freshman also contributed across the stat sheet with seven rebounds and two steals.

DJ Dudley continued his strong stretch of play, adding 20 points for the Bulldogs.

Defensively, however, the Bulldogs struggled to contain FIU’s offense. The Panthers shot 47 percent from the field and connected on 13 three-pointers, proving to be the difference in the contest.

Liberty Preview

Liberty snapped its two-game skid in dramatic fashion Saturday night, edging Jax State 81–78 to clinch the Conference USA regular-season championship. The title continues a remarkable run of consistency for the Flames, who have now captured a regular-season crown in either the A-Sun or Conference USA in seven of the past eight seasons.

Brett Decker Jr. has been a catalyst all year, putting together a dynamic sophomore campaign. He leads the team with 16.5 points per game while knocking down an impressive 49 percent from three-point range.

Liberty’s balanced attack has been a key to its success, with Kaden Matheny (13.3 ppg), Colin Porter (11.8 ppg), JJ Harper (11.5 ppg), and Zach Cleveland (11.5 ppg) all averaging double figures to complement Decker and keep defenses on their heels.

