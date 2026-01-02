Bulldogs Carry Conference-Opening Win into Murfreesboro

Louisiana Tech (8–4, 1–0) heads to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for a Friday night showdown against Middle Tennessee (7–5, 1–0).

Game Details

Date: January 2, 2026

January 2, 2026 Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN

Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, TN Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 8-4

8-4 Middle Tennessee: 7-5

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (65-43 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(65-43 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Nick McDevitt: (112-123 in his eighth season at Middle Tennessee)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech opened Conference USA play with an impressive 75–63 victory on Monday night.

DJ Dudley paced the Bulldogs offensively, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds while logging all 40 minutes. Tech showcased its balanced attack, placing six players in double figures. Avery Thomas II and Sir Isaac Herron each added 11 points, while Kaden Cooper, AJ Bates, and Scooter Williams chipped in 10 apiece.

The Bulldogs’ defense remained dominant, as Tech continues to lead the nation by allowing just 56.1 points per game.

Middle Tennessee Preview

Nick McDevitt’s squad enters the matchup with a 7–5 overall record, coming off a hard-fought 69–60 loss at No. 8 Houston on Monday.

Kamari Lands is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 13 points and 4.4 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. He’s supported by a balanced scoring attack, as Torey Alston (12.3 ppg), Jahvin Carter (12.2 ppg), and Sean Smith (10.3 ppg) are also scoring in double figures for the Blue Raiders, who average 76.5 points per game.

