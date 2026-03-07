Bulldogs Head to Delaware for Regular Season Finale

Louisiana Tech will close out its regular season on Saturday with a road matchup at Delaware.

Game Details

Date: March 7, 2026

March 7, 2026 Tipoff Time: 11:00 AM

11:00 AM Location: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, DE

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, DE Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 17-13 (10-9)

17-13 (10-9) Delaware: 10-20 (6-13)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (74-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(74-53 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Martin Ingelsby: (157-157 in his tenth season at Delaware)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech picked up its most impressive win of the season Thursday night, knocking off Liberty on the road, 76–71.

AJ Bates delivered one of the best shooting performances by a Bulldog in recent memory, pouring in a career-high 34 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field. Bates also set a new career mark from beyond the arc, draining six three-pointers.

Avery Thomas II added 12 points while Jaylen Fenner chipped in 11, giving the Bulldogs three players in double figures.

Talvin Hester’s squad also dominated the glass, out-rebounding Liberty 36–26.

Earlier this season, the Bulldogs edged Delaware 70–68 in Ruston.

Delaware Preview

Delaware picked up its 10th win of the season Thursday night with an 83–80 victory over Sam Houston.

Justyn Fernandez paced the Blue Hens with 26 points, while Christian Bliss turned in an impressive performance of his own, finishing with 22 points and 10 assists.

Delaware has been one of the better three-point shooting teams all season, connecting on nearly 37 percent of its attempts from beyond the arc.

As for the conference tournament picture, the Blue Hens will need a win on Saturday — along with plenty of help elsewhere — to secure a spot in Huntsville next week.

