Bulldogs Host FIU on Alumni Weekend in Ruston

Louisiana Tech returns home to host FIU for a three-game Conference USA series on the softball diamond this weekend.

Game Times

Friday – 6:00 PM

Saturday – 2:00 PM

Sunday – 11:00 AM

The weekend also marks Alumni Weekend for the Bulldogs, highlighted by a special recognition of the program’s All Quarter Century Team on Saturday, with several former players expected back in Ruston.

Tech enters the series at 21–19 overall and 7–8 in Conference USA play, coming off a series win over Middle Tennessee last weekend before dropping a 3–1 midweek contest to ULM on Wednesday night.

Gracie Flores has been a key spark at the plate, hitting safely in six straight games. The sophomore from Berthoud, Colorado is 9-for-19 during that stretch with two RBIs and is batting .353 on the season.

FIU Preview

Record: 26–12 (8–7 CUSA)

FIU brings a balanced and dangerous lineup into the weekend, led by Kelly Meredith, who is hitting .472 with 19 stolen bases. Janelle Martinez (.398, 30 RBIs) and Kennedy Byrd (.340, 7 home runs, 35 RBIs) provide power in the middle of the order, while Leah Clark adds speed with 26 stolen bases.

In the circle, Brooke McNichols (5–2, 2.61 ERA), J’dah Girigorie (6–5, 3.36 ERA), and Kennedy Byrd (7–5, 3.73 ERA) headline a pitching staff that has helped guide FIU to a strong overall record.

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