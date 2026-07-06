Bulldogs Land Infielder Nicholas Frontino From Mississippi State

Louisiana Tech landed a commitment from Nicholas Frontino on Monday, as he officially announced his decision to join the program.

Mississippi State transfer INF Nick Frontino (@nicholas_front) has committed to the #DiamondDogs.



The Bonita Springs, FL native was a top 100 SS nationally coming out of HS in 2025. pic.twitter.com/QJjpGLKJ8I — BleedTechBlue (@BleedTechBlue) July 6, 2026

Frontino arrives in Ruston as a transfer infielder from Mississippi State with four years of eligibility remaining.

Explaining his decision to join the Bulldogs, the Bonita Springs, FL native told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose Louisiana Tech because it felt like more than just a place to play baseball—it felt like home. The culture, the coaching staff, and the opportunity to compete at a high level while continuing to grow as both a player and a person.”

A right-handed hitter, Frontino was ranked the #474 player nationally (#93 among shortstops) in the Class of 2025. He’s having a standout summer in the Northwoods Collegiate League, with three home runs and 25 RBIs so far.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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