Bulldogs Look to Defend Home Court Against Reeling Bears

Louisiana Tech returns home Thursday night for its final homestand of the 2025–26 season as it hosts Missouri State.

Game Details

Date: February 26, 2026

February 26, 2026 Tipoff Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 15-12 (8-8)

15-12 (8-8) Missouri State: 13-14 (7-9)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (72-52 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(72-52 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Cuonzo Martin: (83-78 in his fifth season at Missouri State)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech dropped a 58–55 decision at Kennesaw State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs struggled offensively, shooting just 32 percent from the field and 20 percent from three-point range. Defensively, however, Tech kept the Owls in check, holding them to 35 percent shooting from the floor.

Kaden Cooper continued his strong stretch of play, posting 18 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes. The junior from Ada, Oklahoma, is averaging 13 points and 11.2 rebounds over his last five games.

Missouri State Preview

Missouri State arrives in Ruston looking to snap a five-game skid. Four of those five defeats have been decided by four points or fewer, as the Bears now sit at 7–9 in league play.

Keith Palek III paces the offense, averaging 17.6 points per game.

Inside, 6-foot-4, 280-pound Michael Osei-Bonsu presents a formidable challenge. The senior from Bolingbrook, Illinois, is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest. He was especially dominant in the first meeting with the Bulldogs, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

