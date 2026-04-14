Bulldogs Look to Extend Six-Game Surge Against Little Rock



Louisiana Tech will welcome Little Rock to the Love Shack on Tuesday night for a non-conference showdown.

Series Details

Dates: April 14, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Time

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 21-16 (9-6)

21-16 (9-6) Little Rock: 20-16 (8-4)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 331–202 (10th season)

331–202 (10th season) Chris Curry (Little Rock): 284–312 (12th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Little Rock: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech is riding its longest winning streak of the season—a six-game surge—after completing a sweep of Middle Tennessee this past weekend.

The Bulldogs’ pitching staff was dominant throughout the series, holding the Blue Raiders to just six total runs while limiting opposing hitters to a .194 batting average.

Offensively, Casey McCoy stood out with an impressive performance. The freshman from Dutchtown went 5-for-9 (.555) at the plate, tallying a triple, two home runs, and five RBIs.

Little Rock Preview

Chris Curry’s club heads to Ruston looking to bounce back after dropping a series at SIU-Edwardsville this past weekend. The Trojans took the opener, 3-0, before falling 6-2 and 3-2 on Saturday and Sunday to lose the series.

Offensively, Little Rock is slashing .284/.369/.428 as a team while averaging 5.7 runs per game.

On the mound, the Trojans carry a 5.28 team ERA, though they’ve done a solid job of limiting opponents to a .249 batting average.

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