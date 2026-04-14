Bulldogs Look to Extend Six-Game Surge Against Little Rock
Louisiana Tech will welcome Little Rock to the Love Shack on Tuesday night for a non-conference showdown.
Series Details
Dates: April 14, 2026
Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)
Game Time
- Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM
2026 Records
- Louisiana Tech: 21-16 (9-6)
- Little Rock: 20-16 (8-4)
Head Coaches
- Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 331–202 (10th season)
- Chris Curry (Little Rock): 284–312 (12th season)
Probable Pitching Matchups
Tuesday
- Louisiana Tech: TBA
- Little Rock: TBA
Diamond Dogs Preview
Louisiana Tech is riding its longest winning streak of the season—a six-game surge—after completing a sweep of Middle Tennessee this past weekend.
The Bulldogs’ pitching staff was dominant throughout the series, holding the Blue Raiders to just six total runs while limiting opposing hitters to a .194 batting average.
Offensively, Casey McCoy stood out with an impressive performance. The freshman from Dutchtown went 5-for-9 (.555) at the plate, tallying a triple, two home runs, and five RBIs.
Little Rock Preview
Chris Curry’s club heads to Ruston looking to bounce back after dropping a series at SIU-Edwardsville this past weekend. The Trojans took the opener, 3-0, before falling 6-2 and 3-2 on Saturday and Sunday to lose the series.
Offensively, Little Rock is slashing .284/.369/.428 as a team while averaging 5.7 runs per game.
On the mound, the Trojans carry a 5.28 team ERA, though they’ve done a solid job of limiting opponents to a .249 batting average.
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