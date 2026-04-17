Bulldogs Look to Stay Hot in Road Series at Kennesaw State

Louisiana Tech heads to Kennesaw State this weekend for a three-game Conference USA series, aiming to extend its seven-game winning streak.

Series Details

Dates: April 17, 2026 – April 19, 2026

Venue: Fred Stillwell Baseball Stadium (Kennesaw, GA)

Game Times

Friday: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. Saturday: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Sunday: 12:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 22-16 (9-6)

22-16 (9-6) Kennesaw State: 16-17 (6-9)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 332–202 (10th season)

332–202 (10th season) Ryan Coe (Kennesaw State): 140–125 (5th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (5–3, 3.75 ERA)

Kennesaw State: RHP Cooper McMullen (2-2, 4.14 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (4–3, 4.01 ERA)

Kennesaw State: RHP Nolan Silver (0-0, 4.84 ERA)

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Kennesaw State: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech enters its series at Kennesaw State riding a season-best seven-game winning streak.

During that stretch, the Bulldogs have been firing on all cylinders—hitting .290 as a team while posting a dominant 1.72 ERA on the mound, a formula that’s fueled their recent success.

Offensively, Colby Lunsford continues to set the tone, batting .310 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. The ULM transfer carries a five-game hitting streak into the weekend and leads the team with 23 extra-base hits.

Out of the bullpen, Connor Nation has been lights out. The left-hander has surrendered just one run over his last seven appearances, spanning eight innings of work.

Kennesaw State Preview

Kennesaw State enters this weekend’s three-game series against Louisiana Tech coming off a 12–9 win over Mercer on Tuesday night. Prior to that, the Owls were swept on the road at FIU in conference play.

Offensively, Kennesaw State is averaging 5.8 runs per game while slashing .273/.369/.421 as a team. Cooper Williams (.339, 5 HR, 24 RBI, 15 SB) and Jackson Chirello (.318, 7 HR, 27 RBI) headline the lineup as the Owls’ primary offensive threats.

On the mound, Kennesaw State has posted a 6.51 team ERA this season, with opponents hitting .286 against its pitching staff.

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