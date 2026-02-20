Bulldogs Ride 10-2 Start into Weekend Series with Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech returns to the diamond this weekend, continuing its nine-game homestand with a three-game non-conference showdown against Southern Miss.

The Bulldogs improved to 10-2 overall following a pair of midweek victories over Northwestern State and UL-Monroe.

Thursday night’s win over the Warhawks delivered plenty of late-game drama. In the bottom of the 11th inning, freshman shortstop Bradi Galloway crushed a solo home run to left field, lifting Louisiana Tech to a thrilling 3-2 walk-off victory.

Series Details

Friday: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Saturday: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Sunday: 12:00 PM

All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech’s offense has been red-hot to open the season, with seven players hitting above .300 through the first 12 games. Leading the charge are Reese Torres (.429), Aleah Brooks (.417), Allie Furr (.368), Bradi Galloway (.350), Elena Heng (.333), and Reagan Marchant (.316).

Torres, Galloway, and Marchant have each launched three home runs, while Torres paces the team with 15 RBI.

In the circle, Allie Floyd has picked up right where she left off. The senior right-hander owns a 3-1 record with a 2.03 ERA across 38 innings, surrendering just 27 hits. She went the distance Thursday night, tossing a complete game in Tech’s win over ULM.

Tech claimed the lone previous meeting between the two programs earlier this season, defeating Southern Miss 8-3.

Southern Miss Preview (6-6)

The Golden Eagles arrive in Ruston at 6-6 overall, reaching the .500 mark in an unconventional fashion.

Despite not hitting a single home run this season, Southern Miss is batting an impressive .313 as a team and averaging 5.5 runs per game. Carrie Green leads the offense with a .400 batting average and two RBI.

In the circle, eight different players have logged innings so far, but Kayla Giardina has emerged as the primary option. She carries a 2-1 record with a 2.33 ERA into the weekend series.

