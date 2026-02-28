Bulldogs Ride Momentum into Senior Day Matchup with FIU

Louisiana Tech will host FIU on Saturday afternoon in its final home game of the 2025–26 season.

Game Details

Date: February 28, 2026

February 28, 2026 Tipoff Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 16-12 (9-8)

16-12 (9-8) FIU: 13-15 (6-11)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (73-52 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(73-52 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Jeremy Ballard: (111-139 in his eighth season at FIU)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs men’s basketball secured a hard-fought 72–70 win over Missouri State Bears men’s basketball on Thursday night, improving to 9–8 in conference play. The victory keeps the Bulldogs locked in a tie for fourth place in the league standings with three regular-season games remaining.

Leading the way was DJ Dudley, who erupted for a season-high 27 points, shooting an efficient 10-of-19 from the field.

Will Allen added a career-best 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. The New Orleans native has appeared in 116 games during his five-year Tech career and will be recognized on Senior Day prior to Saturday afternoon’s regular-season home finale.

Allen will be joined in the Senior Day ceremony by Sir Isaac Herron, Will Jeffress, and Scooter Williams as they are honored for their contributions to the program.

FIU Preview

FIU Panthers men’s basketball heads to Ruston looking to bounce back after a 100–67 setback at Sam Houston Bearkats men’s basketball on Thursday night.

Corey Stephenson continues to lead the Panthers offensively, averaging 17.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while serving as the team’s primary scoring threat.

In the previous matchup on February 14, FIU controlled the glass in a 77–64 victory over Louisiana Tech Bulldogs men’s basketball, outrebounding the Bulldogs 40–24.

Hamed Olayinka dominated the boards in that contest, pulling down a game-high 17 rebounds — including eight on the offensive end — to power the Panthers’ win.

