Bulldogs Ride Win Streak Into Weekend Showdown with Blue Raiders
Louisiana Tech welcomes Middle Tennessee to J.C. Love Field this weekend for a three-game Conference USA series.
Series Details
Dates: April 10, 2026 – April 12, 2026
Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)
Game Times
- Friday: 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 2:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 1:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM
2026 Records
- Louisiana Tech: 18-16 (6-6)
- Middle Tennessee: 17-16 (5-7)
Head Coaches
- Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 328–202 (10th season)
- Jerry Meyers (Middle Tennessee): 87–113 (4th season)
Probable Pitching Matchups
Friday
- Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (4–3, 4.36 ERA)
- Middle Tennessee: LHP Chandler Alderman (1-1, 4.04 ERA)
Saturday
- Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (3–3, 4.30 ERA)
- Middle Tennessee: LHP Cole Torbett (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Sunday
- Louisiana Tech: TBA
- Middle Tennessee: RHP David Horn Jr. (1-3, 5.52 ERA)
Diamond Dogs Preview
Louisiana Tech rides into the weekend on a three-game winning streak after a dominant 7–0 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night.
Drew Ferguson, Connor Nation, Landon Fontenot, Nate Crider, and Riley Fisher combined efforts on the mound to secure Tech’s fourth shutout of the 2026 season.
At the plate, Trey Hawsey stayed red-hot, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. The Tech first baseman has now recorded multiple hits in each of his last three games, continuing an impressive offensive surge.
Middle Tennessee Preview
Middle Tennessee heads to Ruston fresh off a 5–3 win over Lipscomb on Tuesday night, improving to 17–16 on the season.
The Blue Raiders bring a potent lineup, with Brett Rogers (.347), Owen Nowak (.336), Cooper Clapp (.321), and Dean O’Neill (.316) all hitting above .300, helping fuel an offense that averages 7.3 runs per game.
On the mound, Middle Tennessee carries a 4.62 ERA, with opposing hitters batting .270 against its pitching staff.
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