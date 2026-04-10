Bulldogs Ride Win Streak Into Weekend Showdown with Blue Raiders

Louisiana Tech welcomes Middle Tennessee to J.C. Love Field this weekend for a three-game Conference USA series.

Series Details

Dates: April 10, 2026 – April 12, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Friday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 18-16 (6-6)

18-16 (6-6) Middle Tennessee: 17-16 (5-7)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 328–202 (10th season)

328–202 (10th season) Jerry Meyers (Middle Tennessee): 87–113 (4th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (4–3, 4.36 ERA)

Middle Tennessee: LHP Chandler Alderman (1-1, 4.04 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (3–3, 4.30 ERA)

Middle Tennessee: LHP Cole Torbett (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Middle Tennessee: RHP David Horn Jr. (1-3, 5.52 ERA)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech rides into the weekend on a three-game winning streak after a dominant 7–0 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

Drew Ferguson, Connor Nation, Landon Fontenot, Nate Crider, and Riley Fisher combined efforts on the mound to secure Tech’s fourth shutout of the 2026 season.

At the plate, Trey Hawsey stayed red-hot, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. The Tech first baseman has now recorded multiple hits in each of his last three games, continuing an impressive offensive surge.

Middle Tennessee Preview

Middle Tennessee heads to Ruston fresh off a 5–3 win over Lipscomb on Tuesday night, improving to 17–16 on the season.

The Blue Raiders bring a potent lineup, with Brett Rogers (.347), Owen Nowak (.336), Cooper Clapp (.321), and Dean O’Neill (.316) all hitting above .300, helping fuel an offense that averages 7.3 runs per game.

On the mound, Middle Tennessee carries a 4.62 ERA, with opposing hitters batting .270 against its pitching staff.

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