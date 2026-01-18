Bulldogs Secure Commitment From 2026 Running Back Demarcus Belton
Demarcus Belton announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.
Belton is a 2026 running back out of Alvarado High School in Alvarado, Texas.
Explaining his decision, Belton told BleedTechBlue.com that the Bulldogs’ culture stood out immediately.
“I loved the community and how excited and welcoming everyone was to my family,” Belton said. “They were especially great with my nephew, Banks. Everyone was patient, made us feel at home, and they’re coming off a strong football season.”
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound standout is coming off a monster senior campaign, racking up 3,167 total yards and 53 touchdowns.
