Bulldogs Seek Reset Against High-Scoring Hilltoppers

Louisiana Tech concludes its brief two-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon matchup at Western Kentucky.

Game Details

Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Kickoff Time: 2:00 PM

2:00 PM Location: E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY

E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 8-5 (1-1)

8-5 (1-1) Western Kentucky: 8-5 (1-1)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (65-44 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(65-44 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Hank Plona: (24-20 in his second season at Western Kentucky)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech fell 88–51 at Middle Tennessee on Friday night in Murfreesboro. The 37-point margin marked the Bulldogs’ largest loss since joining Conference USA in the 2013–14 season.

Defense has been a strength for Louisiana Tech throughout the year, but the Blue Raiders found consistent success on this night, shooting 55 percent from the field and connecting on 22 three-point attempts.

Scooter Williams led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while DJ Dudley added 11 in the loss.

Western Kentucky Preview

Western Kentucky picked up its first Conference USA win of the 2025–26 season with a 102–91 victory over Sam Houston on Friday night.

Teagan Moore delivered a standout performance, pouring in 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting. The Dry Ridge, Kentucky native is averaging a team-best 18.2 points per game in his sophomore campaign for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky enters the matchup averaging 84.5 points per game on the season.

Join BleedTechBlue

Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE

BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals

Regularly: $119.99

Today Only: $59.99

SIGN UP HERE.