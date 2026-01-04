Bulldogs Seek Reset Against High-Scoring Hilltoppers
Louisiana Tech concludes its brief two-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon matchup at Western Kentucky.
Game Details
- Date: January 4, 2026
- Kickoff Time: 2:00 PM
- Location: E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM
Team Records
- Louisiana Tech: 8-5 (1-1)
- Western Kentucky: 8-5 (1-1)
Head Coaches
- Talvin Hester: (65-44 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)
- Hank Plona: (24-20 in his second season at Western Kentucky)
LA Tech Preview
Louisiana Tech fell 88–51 at Middle Tennessee on Friday night in Murfreesboro. The 37-point margin marked the Bulldogs’ largest loss since joining Conference USA in the 2013–14 season.
Defense has been a strength for Louisiana Tech throughout the year, but the Blue Raiders found consistent success on this night, shooting 55 percent from the field and connecting on 22 three-point attempts.
Scooter Williams led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while DJ Dudley added 11 in the loss.
Western Kentucky Preview
Western Kentucky picked up its first Conference USA win of the 2025–26 season with a 102–91 victory over Sam Houston on Friday night.
Teagan Moore delivered a standout performance, pouring in 28 points on 9-of-18 shooting. The Dry Ridge, Kentucky native is averaging a team-best 18.2 points per game in his sophomore campaign for the Hilltoppers.
Western Kentucky enters the matchup averaging 84.5 points per game on the season.
Join BleedTechBlue
Louisiana Tech Fans – our Transfer Portal Ultimate Fan Bundle is LIVE
BleedTechBlue + On3 + Rivals
Regularly: $119.99
Today Only: $59.99