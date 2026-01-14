Bulldogs Seek Revenge in Rematch with Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech will host Middle Tennessee in Conference USA action inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Wednesday night.

Game Details

Date: January 14, 2026

Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 9-7 (2-3)

9-7 (2-3) Middle Tennessee: 10-6 (4-1)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (66-47 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(66-47 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Nick McDevitt: (115-124 in his eighth season at Middle Tennessee)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a hard-fought 70–68 overtime win over Delaware.

DJ Dudley led the way offensively, finishing with 17 points and delivering in the clutch with five points in overtime to help seal the victory. Jaylen Fenner also played a key role, tying a career high with 15 points — all of which came in the second half.

Defensively, the Bulldogs continue to set the tone, allowing just 60.4 points per game this season, and that defense will need to be sharp again Wednesday night.

Middle Tennessee Preview

Middle Tennessee makes the trip to Ruston for the final stop of a three-game road swing. The Blue Raiders split the first two games of the trip, dropping an 83–80 decision at UTEP last Thursday before rebounding with a 59–55 win at New Mexico State on Saturday.

Kamari Lands continues to lead Nick McDevitt’s squad, averaging 12.6 points per game.

Middle Tennessee took the first meeting between the two teams this season, rolling past Louisiana Tech 88–51 in Murfreesboro on January 2. Alex Oglesby was the catalyst in that win, pouring in a season-high 25 points while knocking down eight three-pointers.

