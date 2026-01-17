Bulldogs Take on Sliding Gamecocks in Key Conference Matchup

Louisiana Tech hits the road Saturday afternoon for a Conference USA matchup at Jacksonville State.

Game Details

Date: January 17, 2026

Kickoff Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, AL

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 10-7 (3-3)

10-7 (3-3) Jacksonville State: 8-9 (3-3)

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (67-47 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(67-47 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Ray Harper: (177-134 in his tenth season at Jacksonville State)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech erased a 20-point second-half deficit to shock Middle Tennessee, 59–58, on Wednesday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

DJ Dudley buried a go-ahead three from the left wing with just 4.7 seconds remaining to seal the comeback victory. Remarkably, it was the Bulldogs’ only made three-pointer of the night. The Inglewood, California native led Tech with 19 points.

Despite shooting just 36 percent from the field, an icy 8 percent from beyond the arc, and being out-rebounded by double digits, Talvin Hester’s squad found a way to win. According to LA Tech Sports Central, the Bulldogs became the first team in 20 years to win a game under those conditions—teams were previously 0–250 entering Wednesday night.

Jacksonville State Preview

Ray Harper’s team enters Saturday’s matchup having dropped three of its last four games after opening conference play with a 2–0 start.

The Gamecocks most recently suffered a 77–62 home loss to Sam Houston on Wednesday night.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

AC Bryant, a Captain Shreve High School product from Shreveport, is the only other Gamecock averaging double figures. He’s scoring 13.2 points per game while shooting 39 percent from three-point range.

