Bulldogs, Warhawks Clash in Midweek Matchup Tuesday night.

Louisiana Tech wraps up its four-game homestand Tuesday night with a non-conference showdown against in-state rival UL Monroe.

Series Details

Dates: March 31, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 15-14 (4-5)

15-14 (4-5) UL-Monroe: 16-13 (6-3)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 325–200 (10th season)

325–200 (10th season) Ford Pemberton (UL-Monroe): 16-13 (1st season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

UL-Monroe: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech enters Tuesday night’s contest looking to snap a season-high six-game losing streak—the second time in 2026 the Bulldogs have endured a skid of that length.

Defense has been a major concern for the Diamond Dogs during this stretch, with 17 errors committed over the last seven games. For comparison, Tech had just 19 errors through its first 22 games of the season.

Offensively, Colby Lunsford and Trey Hawsey have provided the power, with nine home runs apiece. Lunsford also paces the team with a 1.134 OPS.

UL-Monroe Preview

ULM is off to a strong start in Sun Belt play, sitting at 6–3 and in third place under first-year head coach Ford Pemberton.

The Warhawks have been productive offensively, averaging 8.4 runs per game while hitting .317 as a team. Jake Haggard is putting together a career year, batting .347 with six home runs and 40 RBI.

On the mound, ULM has posted a 6.25 team ERA over 246.1 innings this season.

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