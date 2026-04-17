Bulldogs Welcome Sam Houston for Three-Game Conference Clash

Louisiana Tech softball is back at home again this weekend to host Sam Houston in a three-game Conference USA series at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

Game Times

Friday – 6:00 PM

Saturday – 2:00 PM

Sunday – 11:00 AM

All three games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech, led by head coach Josh Taylor, enters the weekend looking to bounce back after dropping two of three to FIU Panthers softball at home last weekend.

Despite the series loss, Reagan Marchant provided a major offensive spark for the Bulldogs. The junior first baseman launched four home runs and drove in six runs across the three games. On the season, Marchant is batting .271 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs—both team-leading marks.

In the circle, Bryannah Campos stood out with a strong performance against FIU, allowing just one run over 6.2 innings. The freshman left-hander holds a 3.86 ERA through 58 innings pitched this season.

Scouting Sam Houston

Sam Houston enters the series with a 27–19 overall record and an 11–7 mark in conference play.

Key Position Players

Sophia Lundstrom – .406 AVG, 19 RBI, 13 SB

Veronica Harrison – .358 AVG, 15 HR, 41 RBI

Bella Perez – .348 AVG, 6 HR, 35 RBI

Key Pitchers

Tiffany Sanchez – 10–6, 2.58 ERA

Kendall Daniel – 8–5, 3.44 ERA

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