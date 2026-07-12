Colton Coates Selected by Red Sox in 2026 MLB Draft

Louisiana Tech infielder Colton Coates heard his name called Sunday, as the Boston Red Sox tabbed him in the 16th round with the 484th overall pick of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Red Sox drafted infielder Colton Coates out of Louisiana Tech University in the 16th round.



Switch-hitter. Slashed .330/.447/.488/.935 for a 129 wRC+. Another high floor bat that doesn’t whiff much and could see his stock rise with some added pop. pic.twitter.com/1oGcp8nAs8 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 12, 2026

Over three seasons at Tech, Coates slashed .284/.405/.420 with 9 home runs and 61 RBI in 119 games, logging time at all four infield positions along the way.

He saved his best for last, posting a career-best .330/.447/.488 line as a junior in 2026 with 5 homers and 28 RBI while splitting time between second base and shortstop as a switch-hitter.

Coates becomes the 16th Louisiana Tech player drafted or signed into professional baseball since 2021.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and the Diamond Dogs.

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