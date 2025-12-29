Conference USA Opener: Louisiana Tech Hosts UTEP

Louisiana Tech (7–4) tips off Conference USA play Monday night at home, welcoming UTEP (4–7) to Ruston.

Game Details

Date: December 29, 2025

December 29, 2025 Kickoff Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: KXKZ 107.5 FM

Team Records

Louisiana Tech: 7-4

7-4 UTEP: 4-7

Head Coaches

Talvin Hester: (64-43 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech)

(64-43 in his fourth season at Louisiana Tech) Joe Golding: (74-70 in his fifth season at UTEP)

LA Tech Preview

Louisiana Tech opens Conference USA play as one of the nation’s premier defensive teams. Under Talvin Hester, the Bulldogs are holding opponents to just 55.5 points per game and a stingy 34.9 percent shooting from the field.

Offense, however, has been harder to come by. Through eight games against Division I competition, Tech is averaging only 64.2 points per contest.

The Dunkin’ Dogs have struggled with efficiency, ranking 238th nationally in two-point field goal percentage, 365th from beyond the arc, and 335th at the free-throw line.

AJ Bates has been a consistent bright spot, leading the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.3 points per game while shooting an efficient 46 percent from the floor.

UTEP Preview

Joe Golding’s squad picked up its first Division I victory of the season Monday night, knocking off North Dakota State 76–66.

Elijah Jones powered the Miners with a game-high 25 points on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting performance. Jamal West Jr. and Caleb Blackwell provided strong support, each scoring 15 points.

Creating turnovers has long been a hallmark of Golding’s teams in El Paso, and this season is no exception. The Miners currently rank 30th nationally in turnover rate.

