Dahl Selected by Detroit Tigers in Fifth Round of 2026 MLB Draft

Declan Dahl heard his name called by the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, taken in the fifth round with the 158th overall pick of the 2026 MLB Draft.

With their 5th-round pick (No. 158 overall), the @tigers select @LATechBSB right-handed pitcher Declan Dahl, No. 228 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/lJLxYt11rn — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

A native of Azle, Texas, Dahl enjoyed a standout 2026 campaign in his first season wearing a Bulldogs uniform, going 7-4 with a 3.54 ERA. The right-hander led the team with 102 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .236 batting average, earning him Conference USA Newcomer of the Year honors.

Dahl becomes the 14th Diamond Dog drafted or signed by Major League Baseball since 2021, and the first Bulldog selected in the first five rounds since Ryan Jennings went in the fourth round to the Blue Jays in 2022.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and the Diamond Dogs.

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