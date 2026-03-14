Date With Destiny: Louisiana Tech One Win From Ending 35-Year NCAA Tournament Drought

Louisiana Tech men’s basketball has a date with destiny Saturday night in Huntsville.

The Bulldogs (20-13) face Kennesaw State (20-13) in the Conference USA Championship at Propst Arena, with an automatic NCAA Tournament bid on the line. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

The Road to the Final

Tech navigated a tricky quarterfinal Thursday, knocking off Middle Tennessee 80-69 to advance. From there, the path to the title game ran through Missouri State — a team the Bulldogs know well. Tech swept the Bears in the regular season, winning a double-overtime thriller 79-78 in Springfield on February 12, then escaping with a 72-70 win at home on February 26 on a Will Allen layup with eight seconds left. The semifinal was more of the same: another grind-it-out 69-66 Tech win. The Bulldogs are now 3-0 against Missouri State this season, but none of those wins came easy.

Kennesaw State has been the tournament’s most impressive team. The sixth-seeded Owls upset third-seed Western Kentucky 96-87 in the quarterfinals, then knocked off No. 2 seed Sam Houston 79-73 in the semis. Nobody expected Kennesaw here. That should have Tech’s attention.

The Season Series

This matchup comes with a clear storyline from the regular season: both teams won at home. Tech took care of business in Ruston on January 23, winning 82-76. The Owls returned the favor February 21 in Kennesaw, winning 58-55. Saturday’s neutral-site final is the tiebreaker.

Keys for Tech

One name: AJ Bates.

The sophomore guard has been the engine of Louisiana Tech’s four-game win streak, and the numbers back it up. Over the last four games, Bates is averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 37.5 minutes per game with a 2.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. In the three competitive games — at Liberty, vs. MTSU, and vs. Missouri State — he’s averaging 30 points on the nose.

He erupted for a career-high 34 at Liberty on March 5, went for 29 with six assists and six steals against Middle Tennessee, and then delivered 27 more in the semifinal win over Missouri State. He has now scored 27 or more points in three of the last four games. For the season he’s dishing out 5.9 assists per game, and Saturday will be his 22nd game this season with at least five dimes.

On the other end, Tech’s defense has been the backbone of this program all season. The Bulldogs led CUSA in scoring defense during the regular season, allowing just 64.8 points per game and ranking 10th nationally. Melian Martinez anchored that effort, leading the conference in blocks per game and earning a spot on the CUSA All-Defensive Team. If Tech brings that same defensive intensity Saturday, Kennesaw’s offense will have a long night.

The Bulldogs will also need to control the glass. Tech’s rebounding advantage has been a consistent strength all season, but Kennesaw ranks second in CUSA in rebounding and sixth nationally in offensive boards. If the Owls get second-chance opportunities, it could neutralize what the defense is building.

What’s at Stake

This isn’t just a conference title game. A win Saturday sends Louisiana Tech to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991 — a 35-year drought. That last appearance carries its own layer of irony: 1991 was the year the American South Conference merged into the Sun Belt, making it both Tech’s last trip to the dance and their first year as a Sun Belt member. Now, 35 years later, the Bulldogs are one win away from ending that drought in the final season before they rejoin that same Sun Belt Conference.

The symmetry is almost too perfect. Tech left the Sun Belt in 2001, bounced through the WAC and CUSA, and is now in the middle of a messy, unresolved conference departure — one so contested that CUSA released a 2026 football schedule with Tech on it Thursday night, only for the Bulldogs to release their own Sun Belt schedule Friday. The legal battle isn’t over. The future isn’t fully settled. And yet here they are, one win away from the Big Dance anyway.

This will be Tech’s sixth conference tournament championship game appearance since 1991, spanning three different conferences — and they have yet to win one. The drought isn’t just about the NCAA Tournament. It’s about repeatedly getting to this moment and coming up empty. Saturday night is a chance to finally close the deal.

Win, and they go out on the highest possible note before turning the page to whatever comes next. An entire generation of Bulldog fans has never seen this program in the NCAA Tournament. Saturday night, that changes with a win.

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