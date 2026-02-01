Depth on Display as Lady Techsters Push Win Streak to Eight

The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters continued their scorching run on the hardwood this past week, picking up convincing Conference USA victories over Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.

With the two wins, head coach Brooke Stoehr’s squad has now rattled off eight straight victories and sits alone atop the Conference USA standings. The Techsters boast a 15–5 overall record and an 8–1 mark in league play.

The eight-game winning streak is the program’s longest since the 2010–11 season, when Louisiana Tech won 14 consecutive games from January 2 through February 26.

During the current surge, the Techsters have been dominant, winning seven of the eight games by double figures and outscoring opponents by an average of 16 points per contest.

In Thursday’s 72–44 win over Kennesaw State and Saturday’s 71–51 victory against Jacksonville State, Louisiana Tech’s depth was on full display. The Techsters’ bench averaged 24.5 points per game over the two contests, led by Kaleigh Thompson, Joy Madison-Key, and Isla Airey.

Thompson continues to play the best basketball of her young Tech career, averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 75 percent from the field during the week.

Madison-Key provided steady production off the bench, spelling Jianna Morris, Alexia Weaver, and Paris Bradley. The Tulane transfer filled the stat sheet, averaging 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game against the Owls and Gamecocks. The Grand Prairie, Texas native continues to impact the game in a variety of ways.

Airey made the most of her minutes, scoring 13 points in just 19 minutes of action while anchoring the defense with her trademark rim protection at 6-foot-4.

Following Thursday’s win over Kennesaw State, Stoehr praised her team’s depth, saying, “We’ve got eight starters, and I think we’ve got people that can step into that role at any point for our group.”

Other Key Performers This Week

Paris Bradley: 14.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists

14.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists Jianna Morris: 11.0 points per game, 46% from three-point range

11.0 points per game, 46% from three-point range Averi Aaron: 9.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds

Upcoming Games

February 5: at UTEP – 8:00 p.m. tipoff (ESPN+ / SportsTalk 97.7 FM)

at UTEP – 8:00 p.m. tipoff (ESPN+ / SportsTalk 97.7 FM) February 7: at New Mexico State – 1:00 p.m. tipoff (ESPN+ / SportsTalk 97.7 FM)

