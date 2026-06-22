Diamond Dogs Add Left-Handed Arm in Brooks Willoughby

Brooks Willoughby made it official Monday, committing to the Diamond Dogs.

After a lot of thought and prayer I’ve decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Louisiana Tech University. Thank you to everybody who has helped me on this journey, especially the Lord who gave me peace throughout the process! Go bulldogs!! pic.twitter.com/6yZv6BUiEa — Brooks Willoughby (@BrooksWillough1) June 22, 2026

The 6’5″, 220-pound Vicksburg, MS native heads to Ruston after two seasons at Southern Miss, bringing two years of eligibility with him.

On why he chose the Bulldogs, Willoughby told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose LA Tech because I felt that the coaching staff was a proper fit for me as a player and also because I felt like that is where the Lord wanted me to be. I spent a lot of time praying and seeking answers as to where to go, and I felt the most peace with Louisiana Tech. I look forward to being a Bulldog and can’t wait to see what is in store!”

The left-hander appeared in 20 games for the Golden Eagles, posting a 5.75 ERA with 22 strikeouts across 20.1 innings.

FILM

I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. Thank you to USM for the past 2 years.



Fastball: 88-89 T90

Cutter: 83-85

Slider: 77-78

Changeup: 80-84 pic.twitter.com/HAvhhMcGh5 — Brooks Willoughby (@BrooksWillough1) June 10, 2026

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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