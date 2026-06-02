Diamond Dogs Add Versatile Bat in Clint Seymore

Clint Seymore has officially committed to Louisiana Tech.

A transfer catcher/utility player from Wallace State CC, Seymore arrives in Ruston with two years of eligibility remaining.

On his decision to join the Bulldogs, the left-handed hitter told BleedTechBlue.com: “I chose Tech because of the winning tradition and hard nosed baseball. Going to Tech gives me the opportunity to become the best player I can be on and off the field while playing at the highest level. I love winning. And that’s what La Tech is.”

Seymore put together a strong sophomore campaign at Wallace State, slashing .398/.467/.517 with two home runs and 39 RBIs in 54 games. As a freshman at Columbia State in 2025, he was equally impressive, batting .394/.495/.570 with five home runs and 43 RBIs in 51 games.

Stay tuned to our Off-Season Roster Tracker all summer long for the latest on Lane Burroughs and his staff’s additions to the Diamond Dogs.

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