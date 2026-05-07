Diamond Dogs Add Wabash Valley Standout OF Bryce Adams

The Diamond Dogs landed a commitment from Bryce Adams on Thursday afternoon.

Extremely blessed to announce my commitment to Louisiana Tech University! Thank you to all coaches who have helped me along the way, and most importantly my family. Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/fBIxoEPk1f — Bryce Adams (@bryceadams0) May 7, 2026

Adams, an outfielder from Wabash Valley College, will arrive in Ruston with three years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose the Diamond Dogs, the Woodstock native told BleedTechBlue.com, “I chose La Tech because of the program’s history of success. I loved the coaches and the way they approach everything. I’m extremely excited to see what the Sun Belt has in store for the Bulldogs!”

In 48 games this season at Wabash Valley College, Adams is slashing .466/.574/.809 with 10 home runs and 39 RBIs while posting a 10% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. He’s also added 20 stolen bases in 23 attempts.

Join BleedTechBlue

Sign up for BleedTechBlue today – $1, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included.

Take advantage of this great deal TODAY!

SIGN UP HERE.