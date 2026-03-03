Diamond Dogs Aim to Regroup in Midweek Series vs. Red Wolves

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves to J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park for a two-game midweek series on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Series Details

Dates: March 3, 2026 – March 4, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Wednesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: Tuesday & Wednesday – SportsTalk 97.7 FM



2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 8-4

8-4 Arkansas State: 9-3

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

LA Tech: TBA

TBA Arkansas State: TBA

Wednesday

LA Tech: TBA

TBA Arkansas State: TBA

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 318–190 (10th season)

318–190 (10th season) Mike Silva (Arkansas State): 35–31 (2nd season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs heads into its two-game midweek set against the Arkansas State Red Wolves aiming to bounce back and return to the win column.

The Diamond Dogs are coming off a challenging weekend after being swept by No. 12 Southern Miss Golden Eagles, as Tech was outscored 25–5 across the three-game series.

As a team, the Bulldogs hit just .196 and posted an 8.64 ERA, struggling to find consistency at the plate and on the mound.

One bright spot, however, was freshman Casey McCoy. The rookie continued his torrid stretch, going 5-for-9 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. McCoy now leads the Bulldogs with a .421 batting average, providing a steady spark in the lineup.

Arkansas State Preview

Mike Silva, a former assistant at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, is in his second season at the helm of the Arkansas State Red Wolves. Arkansas State has opened the year 9–3, most recently sweeping Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in a three-game set, outscoring them 28–5 over the weekend.

The Red Wolves also turned heads in a midweek trip to Fayetteville, splitting a two-game series with No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas State claimed a 12–4 victory on Tuesday before dropping a tightly contested 1–0 decision on Wednesday.

Offensively, Lane Walton has been a force. The sophomore from Sugar Land, Texas has launched seven home runs through the team’s first 12 games, emerging as one of the Sun Belt’s early power threats.

On the mound, Arkansas State has been equally impressive, posting a 2.95 team ERA while holding opponents to a .229 batting average.

