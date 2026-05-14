Diamond Dogs Look to Boost NCAA Tournament Resume in Final Home Series Against Sam Houston

Louisiana Tech wraps up its regular season at home this weekend, hosting Sam Houston in the final series of the year.

Series Details

Dates: May 14, 2026 – May 16, 2026

Venue: JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Thursday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Friday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Saturday: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 31-22 (17-10)

31-22 (17-10) Sam Houston: 23-30 (12-15)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 341–208 (10th season)

341–208 (10th season) Jay Sirianni (Sam Houston): 176–179 (7th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Thursday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (7-4, 3.30 ERA)

Sam Houston: RHP Ryan Peterson (6-5, 3.00 ERA)

Friday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (5-3, 4.29 ERA)

Sam Houston: RHP Tyler Ryden (2-4, 5.92 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Sam Houston: RHP Tate Hickman (2-2, 5.70 ERA)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech kept its momentum rolling this past weekend, heading on the road and taking two of three from Liberty in Lynchburg. The Diamond Dogs have now won 16 of their last 22 games, climbing to #62 in the RPI. D1Baseball currently lists the Bulldogs among their “First Four Out” for an NCAA Regional bid, making this weekend’s series a critical one.

Offensively, Eli Berch and Colton Coates led the charge. Berch was outstanding, going 6-for-14 (.429) with four RBI, while Coates was equally impressive at 5-for-12 (.417) with two RBI.

On the mound, freshman Thomas Allen continued to shine. He earned his fourth save of the season Friday night, delivering three scoreless innings in another standout outing.

Sam Houston Preview

Sam Houston arrives in Ruston sitting seven games below .500 at 23-30, though the Bearkats did show some life last weekend with a sweep of Delaware in conference play.

Offensively, they average 5.8 runs per game and hit .255 as a team, with Ryan Franden leading the way — the infielder carries a .314 average with 8 home runs and 33 RBI on the season.

Thursday night, the Bearkats will send Ryan Peterson to the mound. The right-hander has been one of their steadiest arms, posting a 6-5 record and a 3.00 ERA while racking up an impressive 99 strikeouts in just 81 innings pitched.

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