Diamond Dogs Head to Dallas for Crucial Series at DBU

Louisiana Tech heads to Dallas this weekend for a key matchup against Dallas Baptist, with both teams battling for position in the conference standings as the regular season winds down.

Series Details

Dates: May 1, 2026 – May 3, 2026

Venue: Horner Ballpark (Dallas, TX)

Game Times

Friday: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Saturday: 3:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 27-19 (14-7)

27-19 (14-7) Dallas Baptist: 26-19 (14-7)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 337–205 (10th season)

337–205 (10th season) Dan Heefner (Dallas Baptist): 719–363-1 (19th season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (7-3, 3.45 ERA)

Dallas Baptist: LHP Liam Watt (5-2, 4.79 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (4-3, 3.91 ERA)

Dallas Baptist: RHP Ryan Borberg (0-1, 6.80 ERA)

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Landon Fontenot (0-1, 3.76 ERA)

Dallas Baptist: RHP Jerrod Jenkins (2-3, 7.32 ERA)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech heads to Dallas riding a hot stretch, having won 12 of its last 15 games and four straight Conference USA series. That surge has pushed the Bulldogs into a tie for third place with just three weekends remaining in the regular season.

Trey Hawsey continues to set the tone offensively. The sophomore from West Monroe is batting a team-best .337 with a team-high 13 home runs and is tied for the lead with 41 RBIs.

Sebastian Mexico returned to the lineup last weekend against Missouri State and has made an immediate impact, hitting .333 with two RBIs over four games since his return.

On the mound, Declan Dahl and Hudson Rowan will once again anchor the weekend rotation—marking the 12th straight series the duo has started. Louisiana Tech is 11-3 in conference play when the pair takes the ball.

Dallas Baptist Preview

Dallas Baptist enters the weekend riding momentum after a series win at FIU and a midweek victory over Abilene Christian on Tuesday night.

Under head coach Dan Heefner, the Patriots boast one of the most explosive offenses in the country, averaging 8.5 runs per game and launching 91 home runs this season.

Jake Bennett has led the charge at the plate, hitting .386 with 15 home runs and 41 RBIs, while Chayton Krauss (.296, 13 HR, 50 RBI) and Luke Pettitte (.348, 12 HR, 38 RBI) have provided plenty of power and production alongside him.

On the mound, DBU hasn’t been as dominant as in years past. The Patriots carry a 6.52 team ERA, though they’ve still shown the ability to miss bats, recording 391 strikeouts across 386.2 innings pitched.

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