Diamond Dogs Head to Mobile for Three-Game Set with South Alabama

Louisiana Tech will travel to South Alabama this weekend for a three-game non-conference series. The matchup serves as the Bulldogs’ final series tune-up before Conference USA play begins next weekend.

Series Details

Dates: March 6, 2026 – March 8, 2026

Venue: Stanky Field (Mobile, AL)

Game Times

Friday: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Sunday: 1:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 8-6

8-6 South Alabama: 10-3

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (2–1, 3.45 ERA)

South Alabama: RHP Mitchell Heer (2–0, 4.20 ERA)

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (2–2, 3.45 ERA)

South Alabama: RHP Ryland Bozenhard (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Sunday

South Alabama: RHP Daniel Gonzalez (1–0, 1.59 ERA)

Louisiana Tech: RHP Brooks Roberson (2–1, 2.35 ERA)

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 318–192 (10th season)

318–192 (10th season) Mark Calvi (South Alabama): 431–342 (15th season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech heads to Mobile this weekend looking to snap a five-game losing streak. During the skid, the Diamond Dogs have been outscored 43–9 by Southern Miss and Arkansas State.

Offensively, Casey McCoy (.364, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Colby Lunsford (.310, 4 HR, 10 RBI), and Sebastian Mexico (.321, 8 RBI) continue to lead the way, each hitting above .300 among the team’s everyday players.

Nathan Houston (making his first start since Feb. 14) and Hayden Gustavson (first start since Feb. 21) both got the nod Wednesday night against Arkansas State. Each delivered his first home run of the season in the game.

Declan Dahl, Hudson Rowan, and Brooks Roberson are slated to start on the mound this weekend. The trio has combined for a 3.11 ERA across 46.2 innings pitched this season.

Out of the bullpen, Riley Fisher has been outstanding, posting a 1.08 ERA over five appearances. The left-hander has recorded 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings of work.

South Alabama Preview

South Alabama enters the weekend with a 10–3 record in non-conference play. Mark Calvi’s club has already secured weekend series victories over USC Upstate, College of Charleston, and West Georgia through the season’s first three weeks.

Offensively, Brennon Wright has been red-hot to start the year, batting .511 with seven RBIs across his first 60 plate appearances.

Blake Guerin (4 HR), Mike Young (3 HR), and Duncan Matthews (3 HR) have supplied the power in the Jaguars’ lineup.

On the mound, South Alabama has utilized 18 different pitchers through its first 13 games, posting a combined 5.37 ERA.

