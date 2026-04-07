Diamond Dogs Look to Build Momentum Against Demons

Louisiana Tech hits the road Tuesday night for a midweek showdown at Northwestern State, marking the second meeting between the two programs this season. The Bulldogs claimed the first matchup with a 5–2 victory on February 24.

Series Details

Dates: April 7, 2026

Venue: Brown-Stroud Field (Natchitoches, LA)

Game Time

Tuesday: 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 17-16

17-16 Northwestern State: 21-10

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 327–202 (10th season)

327–202 (10th season) Chris Bertrand (Northwestern State): 78–64 (3rd season)

Probable Pitching Matchups

Tuesday

Louisiana Tech: TBA

Northwestern State: TBA

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech returned to the win column in impressive fashion this past weekend, taking two of three on the road at FIU in Miami.

Eli Berch and Colton Coates led the way offensively. Berch collected four hits across the series, driving in three runs, while Coates reached base nine times over the three games and continues to pace the Bulldogs with a .436 on-base percentage.

On the mound, Luke Nichols delivered a standout performance out of the bullpen in Tech’s 4–3, 10-inning win on Saturday. The left-hander tossed a season-high 5.1 innings, allowing just one run while striking out seven.

Northwestern State Preview

Northwestern State returns home Tuesday night riding the momentum of a series sweep at UT Rio Grande Valley. The Demons have won four straight and currently sit atop the Southland Conference standings with a 13–5 mark in league play.

Brooks Leonard and Thomas Marsala III have anchored the offense for much of the season. Leonard leads the team with a .361 batting average and has swiped 13 bases, while Marsala III is hitting .336 and paces the club with eight home runs.

On the mound, the Demons have posted a 4.15 team ERA while recording 296 strikeouts across 282 innings pitched.

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