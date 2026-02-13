Diamond Dogs Open 2026 Season with Four-Game Set Against Houston Christian

Louisiana Tech opens the 2026 season at home this weekend, hosting Houston Christian in a four-game non-conference series at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Series Details

Dates: February 13–15, 2026

Times:

Friday – 4:00 PM

Saturday (Game 1) – 12:00 PM

Saturday (Game 2) – 3:00 PM

Sunday – 1:00 PM

Location: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, La.)

Streaming: ESPN+ (all four games)

Radio:

Friday & Sunday – SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Saturday – LA Tech Athletics App

2025 Records

Louisiana Tech: 32–25 (14–12 C-USA)

32–25 (14–12 C-USA) Houston Christian: 32–23 (17–13 Southland)

Pitching Probables

Friday

LA Tech – RHP Declan Dahl

HCU – RHP Joshua Caravalho

Saturday (Game 1)

LA Tech – LHP Hudson Rowan

HCU – RHP David Lopez

Saturday (Game 2)

LA Tech – LHP Luke Cooley

HCU – LHP Jacob Cyr

Sunday

LA Tech – RHP Brooks Roberson

HCU – RHP Ben Smith

👔 Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs – 310–186 (10th season at Louisiana Tech)

– 310–186 (10th season at Louisiana Tech) Clay VanderLaan – 32–23 (2nd season at Houston Christian)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech closed out the 2025 campaign with a 32–25 record, but expectations in Ruston are set much higher heading into 2026.

Head coach Lane Burroughs enters his 10th season at the helm with the Diamond Dogs positioned to contend for their fourth NCAA Regional appearance under his leadership. With a veteran core and proven production returning, the pieces are in place for another postseason push.

Offensively, Colton Coates, Trey Hawsey, Sebastian Mexico, and Zeb Ruddell headline a lineup that brings back both power and experience. The quartet combined for 34 home runs and 152 RBIs a year ago, providing a strong foundation at the top of the order.

On the mound, the Bulldogs return 74 percent of their innings pitched from last season — a key factor in their outlook for 2026. Junior college transfer Declan Dahl (Seminole State) and Hudson Rowan (Florida State transfer) are slated to start the first two games of the series, adding impact arms to an already experienced staff.

Luke Cooley and Brooks Roberson, who combined for a 12–6 record last season, are set to take the ball in the final two games of the series.

Houston Christian Preview

Houston Christian captured the Southland Conference Tournament title last season, earning just the second NCAA Regional berth in program history in Clay VanderLaan’s first year at the helm.

Now entering year two, VanderLaan returns with continuity and experience on his side, as 24 players from the 2025 roster are back to build on last season’s postseason run.

Offensively, senior Rhett Hendrick headlines the lineup after batting .323 with six home runs and 38 RBIs a year ago. He’s joined by Shreveport native and Louisiana Tech transfer Jack Walker, who returns after hitting .312 with 32 RBIs last season.

On the mound, right-hander Joshua Caravalho is set to anchor the rotation after posting a 9–4 record in 2025. Out of the bullpen, closer Ben Norton provides stability at the back end. Norton recorded nine saves in 26 appearances last season while posting an impressive 2.67 ERA.

With a veteran core and momentum from last year’s championship run, the Huskies enter 2026 with high expectations of their own.

