Diamond Dogs Open CUSA Play as Delaware Comes to Ruston

Louisiana Tech begins its home Conference USA schedule this weekend, hosting Delaware for a three-game series in Ruston.

Series Details

Dates: March 13, 2026 – March 15, 2026

Venue: J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park (Ruston, LA)

Game Times

Friday: 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Saturday: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Sunday: 10:00 a.m.

Broadcast Information

Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: SportsTalk 97.7 FM

2026 Records

Louisiana Tech: 10-8

10-8 Delaware: 8-9

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Declan Dahl (2–2, 6.63 ERA)

Delaware: TBA

Saturday

Louisiana Tech: LHP Hudson Rowan (3–2, 3.32 ERA)

Delaware: TBA

Sunday

Louisiana Tech: RHP Brooks Roberson (3–1, 2.21 ERA)

Delaware: TBA

Head Coaches

Lane Burroughs (Louisiana Tech): 320–194 (10th season)

320–194 (10th season) Greg Mamula (Delaware): 97–89 (4th season)

Diamond Dogs Preview

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs baseball will open Conference USA play this weekend with a 10–8 overall record. The Diamond Dogs are coming off a series win over the South Alabama Jaguars, where they captured two of three games on the road. However, Lane Burroughs’ club was unable to carry that momentum into Tuesday night, falling 6–0 to the Lamar Cardinals.

Louisiana Tech’s offense struggled in the midweek matchup, managing just one hit in the contest.

At the plate this season, Colby Lunsford continues to pace the Bulldogs with a .323 batting average. Trey Hawsey leads the team with five home runs, while Cade Patterson tops the club with 21 RBIs.

On the mound, Nate Crider turned in his strongest outing of the season out of the bullpen against Lamar. The Paragould, Arkansas native retired eight of the nine batters he faced over 2.2 innings of work. Crider has struck out 11 batters across 6.1 innings this season.

For the fifth consecutive weekend, the Bulldogs’ starting rotation is expected to feature Declan Dahl, Hudson Rowan, and Brooks Roberson.

Delaware Preview

The Delaware Blue Hens baseball arrive in Ruston riding a three-game winning streak. Delaware dropped the series opener to the Canisius Golden Griffins baseball before rebounding to take the final two games of the series. The Blue Hens carried that momentum into the week with a midweek victory over the Penn Quakers baseball on Tuesday night.

Offensively, Delaware is averaging six runs per game while hitting .259 as a team.

Two key bats to watch in the Blue Hens lineup are Evan Bouldin, who is hitting .344 with five home runs and 16 RBIs, and Vincent Davis, who is batting .328 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

On the mound, Delaware has posted a 6.35 team ERA. In 141.2 innings this season, Blue Hens pitchers have allowed 144 hits and 110 walks while recording 137 strikeouts.

